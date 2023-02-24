PITTSBURG, Kans. — Thursday, companies gathered on the campus of Pitt State for the 16th Annual Wood Product Manufacturing Day.

The event was hosted by the Wood Tech Program, giving students the opportunity to meet and network with companies. 20 companies participated by presenting and doing product showings.

Program Coordinator Charlie Phillips says this event is to aid students in getting internship and career opportunities

“So having all of these companies here, it allows the companies one–to talk to all of our students but then, allows our students to reach out and speak with a lot of different companies and not have to travel to where those companies may be located. ‘Cause we have companies coming from across the country, they’re not just local,” said Phillips.

The Wood Tech Program is the only four-year program of its kind in the country that attracts more companies to their department, says Phillips.