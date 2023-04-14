PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State continued to give high school students an opportunity to test their knowledge on science, in its annual Science Day. The event has been ongoing for about 50 years now, put on by the biology, chemistry and physics departments.

This year, 18 high schools throughout the Four States, brought around 500 students to compete in events related to science. Students took timed chemistry and biology written exams, a biology trivia tournament, as well as a paper towel competition. They also built a “mouse trap car” to see whose could travel the furthest.

Administrators say the kids enjoy going to a college campus to compete against other high school students.

“As a teacher, I really enjoy this experience for my kids because they get to come to a college, do things. And hopefully, when they actually go to school their first day of college won’t be their first day of school. But they come here, compete with other students across, I think, the Four States. And just do what they learn and see. It’s exciting watching them,” said Maya White. “They’re a little nervous when they come and then they relax and they kind of see they can compete with everyone else.”

“The ultimate goal is to provide students an outlet where they can express their passion for science and compete with other colleagues of the same mind. And of course, we would love for them to attend Pittsburg State University. I think we have wonderful programs here,” Dr. Peter Chung.

Current Pitt State Biology Club President Taylor Wixson attended science day while she was in high school and she says it helped her make her college decision.

“It definitely gave me a good insight into my college career. Because I was able to go into the classrooms and walk around the hallways and interact with different faculty here. So that was a good experience,” said Wixson.

“It’s fun because I am thinking about going here for college. And yeah, just getting to walk around and look at everything and it’s just it’s giving me ideas on what I want to do,” said Sierra Applegate.

Dr. Chung credits the high school teachers for keeping this event going.

“I think what keeps it going is the high school teachers and their love for their students and the passion that they bring in showing their students how important science is. A lot of students have been coming here for many, many years,” said Dr. Chung.