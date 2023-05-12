PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State media students continue to set themselves apart at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) state competition. Students from many colleges and universities in Kansas submit projects to compete in the KAB competition.

This year, Pitt State students earned 12 statewide awards for their work. They earned two first-place awards, six second-place awards, and four honorable mention awards.

Students credit the accessibility of equipment in the media program for allowing them to develop and perfect their crafts.

“I’ve been able to walk into this studio and reserve it to do a variety of shows or news broadcasts since I was a freshman. I’ve been able to get my hands on cameras, microphones, editing bays, all that since I was a freshman. And that experience has been wonderful,” said Cale Chapman.

“I think the biggest part of media production is that they let you do the hands-on work. That is the thing I feel like they prepare us to go to the industry,” added Jackie Chung.

Students also say it’s gratifying to see their work recognized.

“It’s very rewarding, it feels great you know to have professionals be able to look at my work and judge that and give me you know objective feedback. So that way I can learn from the industry before I even get out there,” said Chapman.

“It is very gratifying. I mean, I take a lot of pride in the students that I have and when they step up to the plate and they do things like this where they win awards. I’m so proud of them. You just can’t believe how proud I am of the work they do,” said Barth Cox.