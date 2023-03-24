PITTSBURG, Kans. — National trends show that – since the pandemic – more kids are struggling to learn how to read. And a program on a local campus is hoping to help area readers overcome those challenges.

The Center for Reading at Pittsburg State University is hosting Secret Codes Camp this summer. It’s a two-month program geared toward helping little learners figure out the rules of reading. And it’s designed especially for those with a disorder like dyslexia.

“You don’t have to have a diagnosis to have reading difficulties. So we’re really seeing that impact. And then circumstantially we just went through the pandemic which put kids who would normally be strong readers at a disadvantage. And we’re seeing them struggling and that can really influence the need for services,” said Michaela Ozier, PSU Center for Reading.

Secret Codes Camp runs through June and July, with daily one-hour sessions Monday through Thursday. It costs $450. You can find more information by following this link here.