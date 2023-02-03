JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area parents now have a new option when it comes to a Christian-based education for their kids.

Beginning in the fall, a new Christian school will open up inside the old Duquesne school building. Celebration Church is leasing it to Pleasantville Christian School.

It will accept kids from the age of 3 up to the 6th grade — and will also offer a shorter school week.

“We’re gonna be Monday through Thursday. We really do focus on family and having that three-day weekend is important to us to let students rest and to be with their family during that time,” said Taylor Quezada, Founder, Building Administrator, Pleasantville Christian School.

Officials are currently accepting enrollment applications. Parents who are interested can follow this link here.