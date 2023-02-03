PURDY, Mo. — Purdy Fire officials said they found an explosive device Thursday while on a call.

Shortly before 5 AM Purdy Fire was dispatched to a small outside fire and were told it could possibly be a bomb.

As firefighters arrived they confirmed the device, which resembled an explosive, was burning. After securing the area they extinguished the fire and called for the Springfield FD’s Bomb Squad.

The device was able to be removed and disposed of, Purdy Fire said. The ongoing investigation consists of the Springfield FD, FBI, and Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

The exact location of the incident is undisclosed.