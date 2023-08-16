JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County Judge Gayle Crane sentenced a Pittsburg woman to three life terms for setting a fire that killed her dad.

A jury found Tiffany Lukasiewicz, 42, guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree assault in June. This week the judge gave her separate life terms on all three counts.

At sentencing, Lukasiewicz’s attorney asked for a new trial, but the judge denied that request.

The conviction stems from a 2020 fire that killed Lukasiewicz’s father, David Crowder, 68. Joplin firefighters found Crowder while responding to a fire near 17th and Picher. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, where he died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Her stepmother, Linda Crowder, suffered third and fourth-degree burns to her hands, arms, and face in the incident.

Lukasiewicz’s twin sister, Elizabeth Baez, is also charged in the case. Officials say the two started the fire because they wanted to harm their stepmother.

Baez is scheduled to be in court in September.