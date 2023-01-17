PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police, Crawford County EMS, and Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Shane J. Baeza, 18, of Pittsburg, was driving a Chevy pickup and crashed into a parked Ford Ranger pickup.

Police suspect Baeza was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Baeza was then arrested and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Baeza, Shane J. Baeza, Shane J.

Police are filing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.

This incident is still under investigation.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens, and about a quarter of fatal crashes involve an underage drinking driver. In 2020, 29% of young drivers 15 to 20 years old who were killed in crashes had BACs of .01 g/dL or higher.

According to the National Transportation and Safety Administration, every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes.

Here’s some quick facts about teens and drunk driving from Drive–Safely.