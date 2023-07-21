PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg wants to give you a voice in helping spruce up the town.

City Council has given approval to create a neighborhood advisory council. That group would be made up of 12 members, representing each part of Pittsburg.

To qualify, you must be a resident for at least a year, and either own or rent property inside of city limits. City leaders say this board would serve as a means of communication between residents and the city. That could mean bringing ideas to the city to help improve neighborhoods or making it easier for residents to take advantage of city programs.

“Maybe there’s elderly, maybe there’s those that can’t take care of their property. Maybe on bulk item pickup day or any time we bring in dumpsters, any of those big cleanups, that they need help moving things,” said Kim Froman, Pittsburg Dir. of Comm. Development and Housing.

City leaders hope to have a board in place before the end of the year. They say they’ll announce the application period for board members soon.