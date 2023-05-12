PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department is encouraging citizens to start using a cell phone app in their spring safety campaign that could help them help you.

They recently began using the free cell phone app What 3 Words. This app provides a way for emergency responders to help locate you when you are not certain of your exact location.

If you’re going camping or out on a hike, you might not know the closest crossroads, or even a way to describe your location. When you download the app it divides the world into a grid of 10 feet by 10 feet squares, then it will generate three words. Those words will give first responders your exact location.

“We just think it’ll be a useful tool. Another resource, we have plenty of resources, plenty of tools available to us. This is just another one, in order to get help to people when they need it,” said Jennifer Yoho.

Knowing your precise location while on a cell phone and in emergency situations remains a challenge and this app could help emergency responders get to you quicker.