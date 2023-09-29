PITTSBURG, Kan. — A group of travel writers are touring southeast Kansas.

Five content creators from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Minnesota are touring with Explore Crawford County to tell a story about their time here. In less than 24 hours, they’ve toured about a dozen different locations, including Route 66, downtown Pittsburg, Pichler’s Chicken Annie’s, and the McCune Farm to Market.

Each writer is creating vlogs and articles to publish on different publications.

“We are showcasing the amazing things that are here to see, from obviously the history of Route 66. There are just a lot of different things, and we’re experiencing some unique food as well while we’re in the area,” said Sara Broers.

The group is also attending a few different events while they’re in the area, including a music festival at Big Brutus, the Pittsburg Art Walk, and Pitt State’s Global Fest.