PITTSBURG, Kan. — This year will mark a first for the City of Pittsburg.

Workers Friday morning installed brackets outside the Pritchett Pavilion at 2nd and Broadway. More than just brackets.

They then began piecing together the city’s first ever 16-foot community Christmas tree. It’s ahead of next weekend’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony.

The tree was gifted to the city thanks to several generous sponsors and donors.

That tree lighting ceremony will take place a week from Saturday night at 6:30. It’s also Small Business Saturday.

There will be caroling, cookies, hot cocoa — and Santa. It’s free and open to the public.