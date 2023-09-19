(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Krystal Anton’s job isn’t to collect dead birds on the campus of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) — but on her own initiative, she did it anyway.

In 2018, Anton found 287 dead birds, the majority of which she collected during the spring migration. Since then, she has persuaded JCCC to do a few simple things that have cut the mortality rate of migratory birds near the college campus, by almost half.

Thanks to her advocacy, JCCC participates in the “Lights Out Heartland” project, led by the Missouri Chapter of the International Dark Sky Association. Lights Out Heartland organizations commit to minimizing their light pollution, especially during the peak migratory months of May and September, so as not to disorient migrating birds.

On Thursday, September 28th at 7:00 p.m., Anton will be on the campus of Pittsburg State University, presenting ways that residents in this area can help prevent the death of migrating birds. The presentation will be part of the monthly Sperry-Galligar Audubon chapter meeting at 102 Yates Hall at 1702 South Joplin Street in Pittsburg. The event is free and open to the public.

Anton will also discuss why birds fly into windows — and what other simple measures JCCC has taken to reduce bird window strikes. “These measures could work in any community,” Anton says.