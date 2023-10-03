PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas transportation services company has received nearly $100 million in federal funds for upcoming projects.

Watco executives said the projects the funding will impact were already planned, and the funding will enable them to do an even better job. They tell us the money will be used for six projects in particular, and that Watco will have to make a 20% matching contribution to the funds.

“All of these are shovel-ready jobs, meaning we’re ready to do that work now. We anticipate all of this work being started in 2024 and being completed just as soon as possible,” said Dan Smith, CEO, Watco.

One of those six projects will involve upgrades to part of the South Kansas Oklahoma line that runs through Pittsburg and on to Wichita and Tulsa.