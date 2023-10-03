PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas transportation services company has received nearly $100 million in federal funds for upcoming projects.
Watco executives said the projects the funding will impact were already planned, and the funding will enable them to do an even better job. They tell us the money will be used for six projects in particular, and that Watco will have to make a 20% matching contribution to the funds.
- Watco secures nearly $100 million in federal funds for transportation projects
- Potential KBI Regional Office in the works in Pittsburg
- Guest speakers at PSU educate on human trafficking dangers
- Writers from four separate states assemble in SEK to showcase area
- Hispanic Heritage: A musical journey from Mexico City to rural Kansas
“All of these are shovel-ready jobs, meaning we’re ready to do that work now. We anticipate all of this work being started in 2024 and being completed just as soon as possible,” said Dan Smith, CEO, Watco.
One of those six projects will involve upgrades to part of the South Kansas Oklahoma line that runs through Pittsburg and on to Wichita and Tulsa.