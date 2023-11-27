PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg is looking to install a sidewalk near Meadowlark Elementary School.

Pittsburg city staff applied for a “Safe Routes to School Grant” to install a sidewalk on the south side of East 20th Street from Meadowlark Elementary School to Rouse Street.

The city’s Active Transportation Advisory Group identified the need for a sidewalk through parents and students.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has a Safe Routes to School program to help support connectivity to schools and walkability.

“This sidewalk helps identify a need for a safe route if you will for walkability from Meadowlark Elementary to our one of the city’s fire stations, which is a meeting point in case of emergency,” said Matt Bacon, Director of Public Works & Utilities, City of Pittsburg.

Bacon adds the grant is a planning grant that will help the city start the design work and engineering to submit for construction at a later date.