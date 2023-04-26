PITTSBURG, Kan. — Wednesday marks day one-hundred and twenty-five of the City of Pittsburg’s three-hundred-day project.

Construction of East Quincy Street began in late 2022 and has caused some major road closures.

However, with the project nearing its halfway point, you can tell progress is being made.

“So recently, we have opened up the intersection between Quincy and Rouse to four-lane traffic, with the widening and additional turn lanes we have put the signal back in operation. Work continues on the preparation for concrete paving moving west towards the railroad tracks, as well as utility-related work happening west of the tracks to the connection point along Quincy and Joplin,” said Matt Bacon, Pittsburg Director of Public Works.

Matt Bacon is the Director of Public Works for the City of Pittsburg.

He says the project will also help maintain road conditions during storms.

“So we replaced the 24-inch water main, which was about 50 years old, we replaced a section of that. With this enhancement, we have improved storm drainage and added turn lanes and widened the intersection, and that’s an improvement to the storm system,” said Bacon.

Despite all of the work that has taken place, there’s still more to do.

“We are continuing to do grading preparation for the railroad track crossing, that is nearing completion, as we’ve modified the drays around the railroad track. There’s some waterline work still to complete, and some storm water piping to install, and then we will finish the grading operation and do concrete paving,” said Bacon.

Bacon says this means more road closures West of Quincy Street.

construction is on pace to conclude in late summer.