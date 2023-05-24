PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg is offering a slew of summer activities to keep people busy over the next couple of months.

Next month will be the first of many sporting events, starting with the 24th Annual Jock’s Nitch Softball Classic on June 9th.

Following that, a tennis camp will be offered at the end of the month with the SEK Summer Slam.

The month of July kicks off with the July 4th celebration and a pickleball tournament.

The City of Pittsburg Sports Manager Andrea Schivi {Shy-Vee} says they are excited to have all of their facilities open for people to enjoy all summer.

“So we’ve been really fortunate enough this summer to have the staffing capacity to be able to operate our fields every night of the week. We have our pool kicking off at opening this Friday. And so we’re ready to hit the ground running with everything that’s coming open,” said Andrea Schivi.

A new addition this year will be the “Little Pickles Pickleball Clinic”.

That will be from July 18th to the 20th, open to ages 5 through 12 at the Four Oaks Golf Course.

The cost is 30 dollars.