PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek.

Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.

No injuries have been reported at the moment. More details are expected to be released by PFD.