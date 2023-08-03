PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas law enforcement officials say they seized 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills in Pittsburg today (8/3).

Authorities suspect the pills, also known as “dirty thirties,” contain fentanyl.

Around 10:30 Thursday morning, agents with the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) executed a search warrant at a Pittsburg residence where they say they found not only the pills, but also a large amount of cash and a number of firearms and ammunition.

The task force is made up of Kansas officers with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Highway Patrol troopers, and Homeland Security. Crawford and Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputies, and Pittsburg police officers also took part in Thursday’s seizure.

Two Pittsburg residents now sit in the Crawford County jail as a result of the seizure, awaiting charges.

Amanda Lee, outstanding warrant

Amanda Lee, 43, and Horace Wright, 39 face multiple charges of drug possession, criminal possession of a firearm, and aggravated child endangerment.

Lee has prior drug convictions out of Montgomery County from earlier this year.