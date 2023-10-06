PITTSBURG, Kan. — A “gourd” time can be had at this Southeast Kansas pumpkin patch.

The pumpkin patch at “Ol’ Yale Farms” in Pittsburg has expanded its operation to include more family activities.

It offers miniature golf, face painting, a bounce house, and a petting zoo.

Of course, plenty of pumpkins are for sale — and quite a variety.

Workers say the “Jack O’Lantern,” “Blue Colorado Sunrise,” or white pumpkins are the best for carving or porch decorations.

They even have ones specific for making pumpkin pies.

“We do have stuff for all ages, we have magnetic fishing for the itty bitty children. And then we have stuff for ages through middle age for the sand pit bounce pillow, the barrel train for littles, tractor rides for bigs, and the zip line and the slide mountain and the muddy hands bakery for your little ones that love to get dirty. We hope to see you out here,” said Avery Hipfl, Ol ‘Yale Farms Co-Owner.

The facility is located on South 250th Street.

It’s open throughout the month on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.