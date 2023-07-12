PITTSBURG, Kan. — A pair of Southeast Kansas physicians are now partners with a well-known healthcare system.

Doctors Jacqueline Orender and Holly Cranston have been serving as independent providers for several years — but as of today — they are now formally partnered with “Mercy”.

Both doctors operate primary care clinics within minutes of “Ascension Via Christi Hospital” — and say the move is beneficial to everyone involved.

“Better access to care, better access to specialists, helps my staff out with better benefits, but hopefully with Mercy coming to the Pittsburg community, we’ll continue to enhance the care that everybody has known here,” said Dr. Jacqueline Orender DO, new Mercy physician.

Dr. Holly Cranston, MD, new Mercy physician – “Mercy offers a wide variety of different technologies, they offer a wide variety of different specialties that we can easily tap into here in the Pittsburg communities. There are things that we don’t have that Mercy offers us.”

A celebration was held today to commemorate the newly formed agreement.

Both doctors also received a blessing from a Pittsburg area Catholic priest.