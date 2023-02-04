PITTSBURG, Kans. — Members of the “Pittsburg Fire Department” took some time to mingle with the community.

Pittsburg Fire Station number one was the site of a job fair, for the department.

The goal was to give individuals who may be interested in a career in fire service, an opportunity to learn what their day-to-day operations are like.

The department currently has three positions they are looking to fill.

Captain Matt Stringer says it’s vitally important for the department to be fully staffed.

“It is very important to be fully staffed. currently, we operate with 33 firefighters, two administrative personnel, our fire chief, and our deputy fire chief. being fully staffed, we run anywhere from 1500 to 2,000 calls a year, so having those extra hands-on calls is very important,” said Cpt. Matt Stringer, Pittsburg Fire Department.

If you missed today’s job fair, but are interested in a career with the “Pittsburg Fire Department”, you have until 4 p.m. on February 15th to submit your application.