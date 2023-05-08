PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s been said that “It’s a Small World” — and one area college senior and her advisor can’t argue with that.

It’s not unusual for students and their academic advisor to form a close bond over four years. That’s the case with Kacey Pitts, who’s about to graduate with a nursing degree, and Dr. Barbara McClaskey, an instructor in that program at Pittsburg State.

“I really didn’t really remember that particular event till Kacey’s mother Kim was sharing that photo and got to talking about that experience,” said Professor Barbara McClaskey, PSU Nursing Program.

That experience was Kacey’s birth 21 years ago at what was then Mt. Carmel Medical Center. And that’s McClaskey holding a newborn Kacey, which she didn’t know about before starting classes four years ago.

“It was after my first advisement appointment with Dr. McClaskey and I had gone home and my mom had shown me the photo and she had explained that she was a big part of my delivery and that there are also Pitt State Nursing students who were a big part of my delivery which is really awesome to hear considering I was starting nursing school, so that’s when I found out about the photo,” said Kacey Pitts, Nursing School Graduate.

“To me, it’s huge that her parents chose to share that event with our nursing students. The birth of a baby is perhaps the most important day of someone’s life and to share that with a nursing instructor and students and let them learn from that is huge,” said McClaskey.

McClaskey says it was an honor to be at Kacey’s first life experience as well as her next milestone this weekend when she graduates. Her mom is also a Pitt State grad and both of her two sisters went through the school’s nursing program, one of whom took this picture.