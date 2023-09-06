PITTSBURG, Kan. — Wednesday’s weather was ideal for golf, and plenty of it was played across the Four States. This included the Four Oaks Golf Course in Pittsburg.

It was the site, once again, for the Southeast Kansas Special Olympics regional golf outing. This is a unified event, meaning players with intellectual disabilities were paired with partners, students from schools across southeast Kansas.

“So today’s really all about that inclusion aspect. All about building relationships, all about socialization. I feel like it is just as important for the athletes and their partners, both of them individually, because it gives them a space that realm to really build those connections with each other,” said Olivia Ryan, Special Olympics Kansas SE Region Director.

“I think it just helps with making friends and making people comfortable with things, and I think it just helps out with everyone,” said Aaron Jones, Girard HS Senior and playing partner.

Southeast Kansas Special Olympics involves 12 sports throughout the year. Today (Wednesday) was the first golf outing of the year.