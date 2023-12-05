PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Recycling Center is seeking additional funding to expand its day-to-day operation.

Located in Pittsburg, the recycling center has been in existence for more than twenty years.

During that time, they’ve been able to support recycling activities by reselling materials they collect.

They’re still selling materials, but the costs have increased.

Because of that, they’re unable to provide all of the services they would like to.

Center administrators have asked the City of Pittsburg to partner with the county to provide operational funding to continue their services for the time being.

“If we’re able to process materials that other businesses can use and we can encourage businesses to start here and make things with them, we are creating jobs, we’re creating a tax base. Like which are all things that directly impact the local government right, which is our goal,” said Jeremy Johnson, SEK Recycling Board Chairman.

The city has approved funding in an amount not to exceed sixty thousand dollars annually for the next five years.