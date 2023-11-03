PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some essential services for the City of Pittsburg are back online following their September cybersecurity incident.

The city said in a release Friday that utility payment and billing systems, as well as the Municipal Court proceedings are now able to resume. These services were unavailable for several weeks.

Customers can expect bills for the September and October billing cycle. Late fees and disconnections however are suspended during this time.

Municipal Court operations resume next Wednesday, November 8 starting at 1:15 p.m. It can also once again receive payments via cash or money order at the Law Enforcement Center. Court will not be in session the week of Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 22. It will continue on November 29.

City emails and phone systems are still affected but are expected to be restored soon, the city added.