PITTSBURG, Kan. — Saving lives and better health are the goal, as a new tool for training nurses at Pitt State is almost finished.

“Really mind-blowing,” said Olivia Chase, PSU Nursing Student.

It would be an understatement to say that Olivia Chase is excited about the new simulation hospital.

“Just the technology that we have is super amazing. It’s going to bring it up to the next level, I think is a really good – great way to practice our skills,” said Chase.

She’s one of the Pitt State students showing off a small part of the brand-new teaching space.

While the program already has some simulation options, the expansion means more scenarios, better oversight, and a chance to break it all down after the fact.

“They can walk down the sim hospital and on the left, they’ve got an ER room now on the right, they’ve got labor and delivery, but we give it we give the students a chance to have that experience in a very controlled environment,” said Cortney Neblett, PSU Learning Resource/Skills Lab.

Students work with the simulated patient, while professors watch from the other side of a one-way mirror.

“We have a control booth, the instructors, the facilitator, and the simulation is like me, we can take ourselves out of the scenario and give the students some autonomy. So they have the reins. So it gives them a chance to hone in on those critical thinking skills and work with each other,” said Neblett.

Another feature is the new medication dispensary.

Students can make sure they’re getting the right drug to the right patient while also testing their skills using electronic medical records.

“This is exactly what they’re going to do whenever they work in the hospital they’re going to have to go into a patient room, scan the patient’s bracelet, go to the medical dispensary, and grab the appropriate medication. And so that just is a fact check for quality improvement. I mean, we have to keep our patients safe,” said Ashleigh Heter, PSU BSN Coor.

Construction on the simulation hospital is expected to wrap up this week.

They will start bringing in the furniture and technology needed to complete the build.

The project cost eight million dollars and is expected to start hosting classes next fall.