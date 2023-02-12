PITTSBURG, Kan. — 900 pounds of chili was cooked and served, all for a good cause. The Southeast Kansas Humane Society hosted its 46th Annual Chili Dinner.

Humane society volunteers hosted the event at the “Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium”.

All proceeds raised will continue to provide items, like food and medications for cats and dogs housed at the humane society.

Attendees enjoyed chili and a dessert of their choice while listening to some live music.

Officials say this fundraiser not only helps fill a need — but also spreads awareness.

“And a lot of our animals are looking for homes. We just got done with a big conference with the United States Humane Society earlier this year, and unfortunately, this is a big problem for all shelters right now is that there are not enough homes for the animals. About 8% of animals are leaving shelters and 87% are intake right now and this is across the United States. If you are looking to benefit whether it’s us, your local humane society, your animal shelter, or wherever you are right now, think about volunteering. It’s a big help for us right now with all the mouths to feed,” said Jasmine Kyle, Director, SEK Humane Society.

Within the first hour of the event, they had already sold two-thirds of the chili.