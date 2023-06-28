PITTSBURG, Kan. — The SEK Humane Society in Pittsburg is celebrating 50 years this year.

The nonprofit is a no-kill shelter that proudly believes in its motto — “Every animal needs a home.” Right now, it’s caring for about 100 animals.

To celebrate the half-century mark, officials have lowered the adoption prices for cats and dogs to just $5.

So, what’s the trick to lasting 50 years?

“I think we’ve achieved that by just working together. We have really awesome staff out here. So, we really try to work as a team and make that like number one priority to just take care of the animals, work as a team have each other’s backs — and then of course we have the public that is also really great at supporting that, as well. So, I think that’s how we’ve been able to continue doing this for so long,” said Ramsey Witterstaetter, SEK Humane Society Animal Care Team Lead.

Officials say they’re always looking for more volunteers. Those interested need to be 18 or older.

Applications can be filled out at the facility or online, here.