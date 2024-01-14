PITTSBURG, Kan. — Today marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Mary Ann Kee in her Pittsburg home – and investigators say they need your help.

Investigators with the Pittsburg Police Department say they responded to Kee’s residence at the northwest corner of 14th and Rouse in the early morning hours of January 14, 1987.

She was found inside the home – and the cause of her death was later ruled a homicide.

Over the years, officers have followed up on numerous leads – and are even working with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

However, the case remains unsolved.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700.