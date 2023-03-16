PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg announced Ronda Shelton will serve as the city’s new Director of Finance. Shelton began her new role on Monday, March 13.

Shelton is a native of McCune, Kansas. She graduated from Oswego High School and went on to Kansas State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She then earned her Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Homeland Security Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.

Shelton’s professional experience began with more than 20 years in the small business sector. She transitioned to the government sector after working as an accountant at the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business. Shelton later moved from the Washington DC metro area to Oklahoma City in order to be closer to family in Pittsburg. For the last ten years, she has worked in the finance department for the City of Oklahoma City.

Shelton said she is excited to be back home and thrilled to be working for the City of Pittsburg.