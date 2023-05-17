PITTSBURG, Kan. — Thanks to a grant from NASA, a handful of teachers will soon be able to improve their curriculums by taking part in a robotics workshop at Pittsburg State.

Last year, the College of Technology at Pitt State hosted a workshop for teachers to learn more about robotics.

It’s in conjunction with their “Adventures in Robotics” workshop for children.

The grant was awarded by Kansas Space Grant Consortium for the second year.

Last year’s grant allowed Pitt State to invest in updated robotic equipment and technology systems.

This year, it will allow them to provide professional development for 10 teachers.

Teachers will work with groups of students for two weeks, using the curriculum in a classroom setting.

Applications are being accepted now.

“With what we’re doing, not only are they getting the physical robotic kits, we are also providing them pre-developed curriculum that is the work we do within our camp. So they use those as modules to help students learn about robotics or apply problem-solving throughout their full school year,” said Norman Philipp.

“This technology is not going to get any smaller, it’s going to keep growing, and the kids that we get interested in these things today are going to become the technicians of tomorrow, they’re going to become the mechanics,” said Chuck Boyles.

Philipp says this is a trend in STEM education.

“It’s a trend that seems to have been on the rise. We were seeing the start of it before COVID. And now, as students are coming back from COVID, we’re seeing a lot more people interested in STEM education in those areas. A lot more students wanting these applied problem-solving methodologies, they’re likely to get back into that hands-on learning style,” said Philipp.

Students are wanting to learn hands-on now.

“So having robotics in the system but having it integrated into the resources of the school allows them to use it in multiple ways to solve multiple solutions,” said Philipp.

“I think what I enjoyed the most was seeing the spatial learners. There are some students that sometimes become bored with all the academics, and you get to see the spatial learners, the ones who really enjoy putting their hands on things and building. You get to really see them come out of their shell and really participate with the other kids as part of the team,” said Boyles.