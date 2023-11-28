PITTSBURG, Kan. — Starting Tuesday, November 28, the City of Pittsburg construction project on East 27th Terrace in the North East Industrial Park begins weather permitting.

While crews conduct concrete street panel replacement, East 27th Terrace will operate with a single lane at the drainage box culvert.

The City asks that motorists stay alert, exercise caution around the construction zone, and opt for alternative routes.

For inquiries about the project, reach out to the City of Pittsburg Public Works & Utilities Department at (620) 240-5126.