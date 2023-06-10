PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local non-profit is getting the word out about the importance of summer reading for kids.

The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas held their second annual Read, White and Blue Children’s Book Fair, this morning, at the Pittsburg Family YMCA.

This event gives younger children a chance to enjoy activities – such as story time – and also take home free books to enjoy.

Organizers say around 150 books were given away.

They also interacted with members of local organizations – like the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsburg Public Library.

They also say this event helps children develop a better love for reading – to aid in future success in school.

“We know that reading in the summer helps kids avoid that summer slide…that learning loss that they often get in the summer. Often time, families don’t have either any books or not enough books at home for their kids, so this is our way of making sure they can have in-home libraries or whatever that looks like…just get some books in kids’ hands,” said Bob Burk, Dir. of Resource Development & Community Engagement, United Way of SWMO & SEK.

The book fair is part of another project for the local United Way chapter.

It’s called the Little Blue Bookshelf Project – providing kids easy access to age-appropriate books in different locations around the area.

For a list of those locations — and to learn more about the project, visit their website here.