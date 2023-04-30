PITTSBURG, Kan. — Many gathered inside Pittsburg’s Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, today, for some good music.

The show features Pitt State choir students performing for the final time this academic year.

The theme for the free show was built around ‘Night Songs’.

60 students performed over 10 different musical numbers, featuring chant, jazz, and musical theatre.

The show was directed by Susan Marchant, the Director of Choral Activities.

She says she’s appreciative of the constant support the Pittsburg community has shown them all throughout the school year.

“We know before we even put it on the calendar that we’re going to have a really nice base of support for those activities. And we can tell we feel the love when we’re on stage and it makes it all more joyful to sing for an appreciative audience,” said Susan Marchant, Dir. of Choral Activities, PSU.

Marchant also says this last performance is always bittersweet for her and those who are graduating and moving on from the program.