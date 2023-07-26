PITTSBURG, Kan. — Work being done at Pittsburg State University’s Center for Research, Evaluation, and Awareness of Dyslexia (READ) has gained the attention of leaders in other states.

A delegation from New Mexico visited the Center for Reading today and even heard a very personal story from P.S.U. President Doctor Dan Shipp.

“I always felt like the kid that was slow to read, and you felt like, gosh, I don’t know that I don’t know if I can read out loud in a class, a lot of anxiety,” said Dr. Dan Shipp, President, PSU.

That changed once Pitt State President Dr. Dan Shipp got the help he needed to overcome his dyslexia.

“Having teachers invest in me, providing strategies for me to develop those skills, in a way it became a superpower for me,” said Shipp.

Wednesday, Dr. Shipp was able to share his story and the work done by Pittsburg State University’s Center for Research, Evaluation, and Awareness of Dyslexia with a delegation from New Mexico.

“We have some of, if not the worst literacy and reading proficiency scores in the country,” said Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Governor.

Reading Center Director David Hurford says statistics show nearly a third of New Mexico grade school students face reading challenges.

“34 percent of their children who are in fourth grade are not reading at the basic level, which represents a rudimentary ability to read,” said David Hurford, Executive Director for Reading.

Hurford says while that does lead to lower test scores, it can have an even deeper impact.

“That tends to morph into depression, and by fifth and sixth grade we see suicidal ideation, children are dropping out of school,” said Hurford.

To help combat that, Governor Lujan Grisham and a delegation from New Mexico are touring programs throughout the nation, identifying strategies they can take back to her home state.

“I really want this summer program, I want these week-long intensives, and I want to build that into the community platforms for literacy all around the state,” said Grisham.

Dr. Shipp says the benefit in helping these kids won’t just be seen through test scores…it’ll have a lasting impact for the rest of their lives.