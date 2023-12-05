PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students attending Pittsburg State University can say goodbye to the fees associated with third-party fundraising platforms.

One of the most frustrating things about using crowdfunding campaigns is the percentage they take once you reach your financial goal.

That’s something officials with Pittsburg State University don’t want their students worrying about.

“‘Pitt Power’ is very similar to a GoFundMe or any one of those online crowdfunding campaigns. The nice thing about it is we keep it in-house here, so that 100% of what is raised is going back to the students. They don’t have to spend anything on fees or any cost that are part of the service; we keep that 100% towards the students,” said Lance Moser, PSU Director of Annual Giving.

“One hundred percent of the funds that are donated go towards the projects. Additionally, we meet with the students that are taking on these fundraising goals, and we are able to give them a little bit of direction and advice on how they can promote it,” said Lauren Baldwin, PSU Assistant Director of Development.

It’s free for students to use and allows them to retain all of the funds they raise for various group or club projects — instead of having to pay a percentage to a third-party platform.

Seth Phillips is a senior manufacturing student at PSU and is using Pitt Power to help fund his senior project.

“There’s GoFundMe, it’s a huge website, but at the end of the day, they take a chunk for themselves, a percentage, but they do take some for themselves, and Pitt State basically came up with their own GoFundMe that is for students and clubs, and they don’t take any of it,” said Seth Phillips, PSU Senior.

“A lot of these donors are actually giving back to projects that they were part of years ago, so for the students on campus right now, it is wonderful for them to actually see how much people care and want to be able to help their current gorillas and future gorillas,” said Lance Moser, PSU Director of Annual Giving.

The university has five fundraising goals with a limit of $10,000.

Students are encouraged to apply on the PSU website.