PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State is experiencing a first in a few years.

The university currently has 120 international students on campus. That’s the most since the pandemic.

What’s more — more than half of them have more than one thing in common. Aside from being from another country — 68 students are part of the university’s Master’s of Technology Program.

“The largest area is I-T, information technology. That seems to have a large draw for the international students. It is also a, a big job demand right now,” said Dr. Andrew Klenke.

“When I was transitioning from my bachelor’s to here, the first reach was to meet the International Office and Gracie and Brenda and the director over there have been really helpful to me. Whenever I have any questions, they always kind to answer any questions that I’ve had, so, it’s been really wonderful experience,” said Shoinbek Schoinbekov, PSU Grad Asst.

Dr. Klenke says the size of the university is a huge bonus for international students.

It allows them to have tighter, more engaging relationships with professors and the courses.