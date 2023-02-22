PITTSBURG, Kan. — Local high school students visit Pitt State today for the Sixth Annual Regional Automotive Skills Contest.

It’s an opportunity for area juniors and seniors to get hands-on experience in preparation for the Kansas and Missouri state-level competitions later this spring.

Students from seven local high schools participated, three students from each school.

Each student went through eight different stations ranging from electrical diagnosis, engine performance diagnosis, brakes, and more.

Pitt State students in the automotive program judged the event.

“This event is to help the high school students get better prepared for their state contest. And it also gives them an opportunity to come in and see our automotive program here at Pittsburg State University and show them the opportunities that we have to offer to them in this program,” said Steve Polley.

“My teachers just kind of wanted me to go up further and higher I can get a chance to have scholarships and all that kind of stuff. So I’m actually going to be coming here to Pittsburg State in the fall. And it’s just a really cool opportunity that I get to see my college, work in action and be around and already be in the shop environment and it’s just a great opportunity that I have to experience all of this and show what I know on the test,” said Carson Davis.

First, second, and third place will receive a 2,000, 1,500, and 1,000 dollar scholarship, respectively.

All of the other high school students who attended will receive a 500-dollar scholarship for the automotive program at Pitt State.