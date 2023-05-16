Two-time Pittsburg State University (PSU) graduate, Cynthia Lane and PSU President, Dan Shipp.

PITTSBURG, Kans. — According to a press release from Pittsburg State University, when alumnus, Bob McNellis learned that PSU President, Dan Shipp would be embarking on a 12-day, 800-mile trip across Kansas Monday (5/15) to raise $8 million in student scholarships, he said three words: “Count me in.”

McNellis, a Kansas City native who earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Kelce College of Business at Pitt State in 1987, now works for Oracle Health. A quarterback on the Gorilla football team, he lettered from 1982-84.

For his ride with Shipp on a segment from Iola to Lawrence on Tuesday (5/16) via the Prairie Spirit Trail and backroads, he donned a Pitt State football jersey.

“I was overly excited to join. I have really fond memories of being at Pitt State. I have good friends down there in Pittsburg, Rick Webb and several others, and felt it was important to draw attention to this cause.,” said McNellis.

Also joining Shipp from Ottawa to Lawrence was Cynthia Lane, a two-time Pitt State graduate who went on to become a highly recognized leader in education, spending 30 years in the public school system in Kansas City, Kansas. In 2016, she earned the Kansas Superintendent of the Year award.

Now retired, she serves as the chair of the Kansas Governor’s Council on Education in addition to serving on the Kansas Board of Regents, the governing body of higher education in Kansas.

“I wanted to pay it forward. I think about all the opportunities that I had because I had the chance to go to Pitt State, and I want others to have the same opportunities,” said Lane.

Lane earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Pitt State’s College of Education in 1982 and a master’s degree in special education from Pitt State in 1986.

“It’s about supporting Dan as he does great things for our university, and creating opportunities for others. That’s what was motivating us as we were going up and down those hills — we can do hard things and we can do them together,” said Lane.

Also joining Shipp for a portion of his ride on Tuesday were Jody Hoener, president and CEO of the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team based in Fort Scott, and Lisse Regehr, who is president and CEO of Thrive Allen County in Iola, where Shipp gathered with alumni, supporters, and other constituents Monday night (5/15).

On Wednesday (5/17), Shipp will head toward Topeka, arriving in time for the monthly Kansas Board of Regents meeting.

