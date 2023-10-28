PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s Homecoming Week in the Jungle.

Pittsburg State University celebrated its Homecoming today (Saturday) with the annual “Gorilla Fest.”

Three hours before the big game, students, staff, and alumni all met at “Gorilla Village” to celebrate traditions and welcome back Pitt State alumni.

Food trucks lined the walkway to the station for anyone feeling hungry.

Pitt State vendors set up tents offering some warm drinks.

“Homecoming is great. We have so many people come back, alumni, our community comes out to support Pitt State and our football game today, and it’s a great couple of days, colder or not,” said Danielle Driskill, Pitt State Director of Alumni and Constituent Relations.

The football team played Sioux Falls at 2:00 this afternoon.