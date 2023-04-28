PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State University Career Services continues to aid students in landing a job upon graduation. Throughout the year, Pitt State’s Career Services host multiple career fairs on campus, to give students the opportunity to network with employers.

They also offer students resume critiques and mock interviews in addition to showing them how to look and apply for jobs.

“Just providing them resources on places to look and who to contact, how to filter out which companies might be looking for their major. But also where previous grads have went that maybe have their exact same major. What are some companies that have hired a lot of Pitt State students,” said Kim Hull, Career Services Director.

Hull says this semester a lot of students have secured a job before graduating.

“So we have seen a lot of students get recruited early. And so a lot of students do have jobs lined out for them and it’s just always an exciting time for us exciting time for them. One less thing that they have to stress about when after as they’re getting ready to graduate,” she adds.

“Career Services has been amazing with just different advisement aspects with where I wanted to go in my career choice. As well as putting on the events that allowed me to then meet my future employer. But they also have some other services I’ve been able to take advantage of like, the free resume reviewing and mock interviews as well,” said Jordan Doyal, Grad Student.

Hull also says they are willing to help all Pitt State alumni who are in need of career advice, no matter when they graduated.

“So we will always help any alumni. We will help pretty much anyone who calls in and says they need help. So if someone is still looking for a position a month out, a year out of a job change, two years out, give us a call. We will go through your career development path and we will help you figure out what that looks like for you,” said Hull.