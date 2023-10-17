PITTSBURG, Kan. — Next week will mark a “National Celebration of Pro Bono” – but a Pittsburg nonprofit doesn’t just celebrate one week a year.

Attorneys cover things like family law, housing issues, and domestic violence cases.

“A lot of what we do is helping folks with housing or family law. We do a lot of domestic violence work outside of that. We have a lot of elderly clients that come to us for help. And we’re more than happy to provide the service we provide,” said Clifford Lee, KLS Managing Attorney.

Kansas Legal Services has provided free legal services to folks in all 9 Southeast Kansas counties for more than 30 years.

“What we’re trying to do is address the basic human needs that our folks have. Make sure they have access to shelter that’s warm, safe, and dry, that they have access to adequate nutrition, that they are free from abuse,” said Eric Rosenblad, KLS Emeritus Attorney of Counsel.

Last year, KLS served more than 18,000 people.

“Essentially, I don’t run out of cases. There are a lot of people in Southeast Kansas who need legal help, who need access to the courts, and we have to know how to help those folks,” said Lee.

Many times, he knows them before they’re his clients.

“Most of the clients that I have are regular folks, who are people that I grew up around, people that I’ve known for a long time. It feels good to be able to help folks who I know need the help, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Lee.

For more information, go to KANSASLEGALSERVICES.ORG or call 1-800-723-6953.