PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg corporation receives thousands of dollars that will go towards bringing a new childcare facility to town.

The Community Development Block Grant program awarded $750,000 to Point Forward.

Those funds are funneled through the City of Pittsburg to bring the new Early Childhood Education Center.

The location will be at 209 South Locust Street, at the building that was once the Washington School.

Point Forward will own the building and is in discussion with a few childcare businesses to see who will occupy the new space.

Officials say this will help tackle the lack of childcare services in Crawford County.

“It’s very beneficial. Any expansion in access to additional slots is critical to the economic fabric of our community,” said Dawn McNay, Family Resource Center Board of Directors President.

“We’ve identified childcare as one of the major restrictions on our growth. It’s hard to have new businesses, it’s hard to bring new people into town if we can’t provide childcare for them. We estimate in Crawford County, there’s about 1100-seat shortage of childcare in the county,” said Jay Byers, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager.

Officials say this new facility will benefit the city’s economy as well.

“It’s going to be an essential addition to our economy. This allows the parents to have full-time jobs while their kids are well taken care of. And even as part of an educational system prior to them becoming into the school district,” said Byers.

“One of the biggest challenges is actually the access of infant and toddler care. There is a shortage of infant care, and so as a working parent, you have this beautiful child, and you have stress because you cannot find childcare to go back to work,” said McNay.

They say the new daycare will provide more than 200 spots for kids.

“The daycare center is probably going to be providing around 250 childcare places, but that doesn’t meet all the need, but it really does help quite a bit, and it’s going to be an essential addition to our community,” said Byers.

“I think one of the things that’s a little exciting right now is that businesses have stepped up to the plate. They recognize that childcare is an economic development. It’s important for economic development. So partnerships between public and private entities are really important in order to expand childcare,” said McNay.