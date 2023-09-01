PITTSBURG, Kan. — The YMCA in Pittsburg is temporarily under new leadership.

Ben Coffee is currently serving as the interim CEO for the facility. Coffee is also currently the CEO of the Tri-State YMCA’s in Neosho and Grove. He’s been working for the organization for twenty years.

“Pittsburg has a lot of momentum right now with the community as a whole. I think they have it figured out as to where they want to go as a community, and my goal is to align the Y with that momentum. So that we can help serve the community and grow with them,” said Coffee.

Coffee will hold the interim tag for the next six to twelve months until a permanent decision is made.