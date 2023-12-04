PITTSBURG, Kan. — Utility rates in the City of Pittsburg continue to be on the rise.

City officials said, starting in January, the rates will go up three-percent since last year to help fund a new wastewater sewage treatment facility. In fact, rate increases have been going on over the past few years in Pittsburg to fund the project.

Officials said the facility is due for an upgrade since the current structure dates back to 1955. The rate increase is expected to also help the city cover the “department service payments” after the plant is built.

“Those budget and rate increases they go into our maintenance and long term capital projects that help fund our parts and personal and equipment that we need to do our jobs day to day as well as improvement processes like replacing water mains,” said Matt Bacon.

The new facility is scheduled to break ground in 2024 and is estimated to be finished in 2026.