PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop.

A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over.

After stopping the truck, its driver, Quionte M. Tidwell, 25, of Pittsburg, got out and began to quickly walk away from the officer. The officer directed Tidwell to stop, to which Tidwell complied. But that’s when police said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, prompting a search.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Pittsburg man, was detained along with Tidwell during the search. The officer says he found the following:

A loaded 9mm handgun

a baggy of white powdery substance – possibly cocaine

a duffle bag with a large amount of possible marijuana

a box with several more bags – possibly more cocaine

a box containing 13, two-ounce containers of possible THC concentrate

The substance police believe to be marijuana weighed a total of 10.5lbs, the suspected cocaine weighed 162g, and the THC concentrate totaled 26oz.

The street value for a pound of marijuana is roughly between $1,000 to $2,000.

Both were taken into custody and the pickup was towed from the scene. After questioning, however, police released Tidwell’s passenger.

Tidwell was booked into the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of narcotics, felony. possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Tidwell remains in jail without bond.