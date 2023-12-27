PITTSBURG, Kan. — Public radio station KRPS on the campus of Pittsburg State will soon undergo a massive upgrade.

With the help of a $537,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce – KRPS will be able to modernize all of their broadcast equipment.

That includes the transmitter, audio boards, and antenna cables.

According to Interim General Manager Fred Fletcher-Fierro, The equipment they’re using is two decades behind current technology.

The grant will also allow the station to strengthen its signal, giving them four high-definition channels, with better sound quality.

Fletcher-Fierro adds that the upgrades will enable the station to offer more opportunities to students, like hosting their own shows.

“Students will be learning on modern technology that makes a 100%. And I mean, when you bring students in to pitch them the internships and opportunities we have here, it makes us look good to have modern equipment, too. So, you know, it’s a two-way street. I need to sell the students on us. And then they got to say, well, I want to be here,” said Fred Fletcher-Fierro, KRPS Interim General Manager.

KRPS will move into the Bicknell Family Center of the Arts building in the next couple of years.