PITTSBURG, Kan. — Officials with Pittsburg State University say – they’ve made changes to their KBI lab plans.

The university partnered with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation earlier this year – with plans to build a brand new facility housing the school’s Criminal Justice Department.

Instead of doing their work in a cramped classroom on campus while waiting for the new addition – Criminal Justice students have made the move to the Tyler Research Center, located behind the university’s baseball fields.

This gives students more resources and space — while they prepare for the new facility to open in July of 2026.

“It’ll give opportunities to our students to have state-of-the-art laboratory opportunities as well as opportunities to learn more as far as the application of that science, in addition to what you can imagine with Criminal Justice and other programs aligned will,” said Shawn Naccarato, PSU VP of Economic Development and Community Engagement.

Officials hope to break ground on the new facility by January 2025.

It’ll be located next to the Tyler Research Center.