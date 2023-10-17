PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State now has its first AmeriCorps position.

Gizelle Sisson graduated from the university in December with a degree in biology, with an emphasis in wildlife ecology and conservation. This fall, she began serving as a naturalist for PSU’s Nature Reach Program.

AmeriCorps is a federal program created to serve the community through volunteerism. She said her goal is to improve the environmental literacy in students of all ages.

“It is really important for them to be one with nature and have more knowledge and appreciation for nature because especially with children they are our future and if they don’t have an appreciation for nature and if they don’t have an appreciation for the environment then you’re going to see a decline in the state of our environment,” said Sisson.

Through Nature Reach, Sisson uses live animals to provide programming on campus, as well as in schools and parks. She now hopes to bring student wildlife organizations together on campus and throughout the Pittsburg community.